Gresham-Barlow School District opts out of 11-on-11 football

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A decision by the Gresham-Barlow School District to opt out of 11-man tackle football during this delayed and pandemic shortened season has left families devastated.
Barlow High School announced the decision in a letter to families Thursday night. It says the compressed schedule would put student-athletes at risk during competitions while limited in-person learning is not yet being offered. Instead, the school district is offering seven-on seven football and lineman challenges.
“For a lot of us, it’s a refuge. You find refuge in a sport and for me, it’s football. No matter what I am going through mentally, I know I can come out and hang with these boys behind me and be happy because football is my happiness,” said Kyle Talley, who is a senior at Barlow.
Barlow and Gresham aren’t the only high schools that can’t play in the Mt. Hood conference. David Douglas, Reynolds and Centennial are also on the outside looking in. Sandy, Clackamas and Central Catholic will get the opportunity to play.
If the COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in Multnomah County, the risk level could be moved down to moderate next week and perhaps re-open discussions to opt back in.
“Their mental health is hanging in the balance with this right now and time is slipping away and this is something that these kids have worked so hard for and 7-on-7 doesn’t cut it,” said Krista McKenzie, who is the parent of a senior at Barlow.
“There’s a lot of people a lot smarter than me that say the science to safe to play if you follow the protocols and the kids have been awesome. They want our kids to play 7-on-7, I don’t see how that is equitable. That is a skill position only. Two hand touch. What do I do with my lineman? They preached a virtual workout competition, none of them want to do it. It’s not equitable,” said Anthony Loders, who is an assistant coach on the Barlow football team.
Elsewhere, those Friday Night Lights will flick back on in two weeks. Some smaller schools in Washington kickoff this weekend, with the large classifications getting underway in a week.
(1) comment
So, it's never really about the kids like the schools preach! It's going on a year since they have had any type contact with actual schools. Kids need that social interaction not this stare into a PC all day! Playgrounds everything still off limits so what are they to do?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.