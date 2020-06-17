Gresham-Barlow School District to keep SROs, group protests outside high school

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) –The Gresham-Barlow School District on Wednesday discussed the role of school resource officers in its school, meeting nearly two weeks after Portland Public Schools decided to discontinue the use of police officers on campus.
Officials said they are keeping SROs in district schools and wanted to hear staff members’ concerns. A teacher at the meeting, which was closed to the public and held online, said a lot of educators listening in wanted to keep SROs.
The teacher said the officer who manages the SRO program in the district gave a presentation on de-escalation and how SROs are trained. The presentation also addressed the value of having SROs in the case of a school safety threat.
The teachers said what also came out of the meeting was a push to change the district’s education system and be more equitable with students. The district said its goal is to foster positive relationships between students, law enforcement and teachers.
Before the meeting on Wednesday, a small group stood outside Gresham High School to protest the presence of SROs in the district.
“I want to hear that they will end SRO's in schools,” Harper Ratliff, a graduate of Gresham High School, said. “I want to hear that they will take that money from SROs and put it towards counselors, towards supplies, towards teachers' higher pay. There are so many things within schools that need a change and SROs needs to be one of the first things that happens.”
The district says it regularly reviews the partnership it has with community agencies and has ongoing conversations with the Gresham Police Department.
