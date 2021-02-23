GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham-Barlow School District announced Tuesday it will submit an opt-in plan for 11-on-11 football.
The news comes after the district sent a letter to families Thursday night saying it was going to opt-out 11-man tackle football and offer 7-on-7 football instead.
Many students and families felt devastated by the decision following a delayed and shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to submit a plan for 11-on-11 football comes after the Oregon Health Authority released the latest school health safety metrics for Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Tuesday, according to the district.
The Clackamas County metrics makes the district eligible to participate, while the Multnomah County metrics do not. But the district says Multnomah County metrics are trending in the right direction.
Practices for 11-on-11 football will begin Wednesday, according to the district.
The district says Sam Barlow High School and Gresham High School officials are communicating with student athletes about the decision and upcoming season.
(1) comment
I imagine they received a lot of angry emails. They are weasels.
