GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham-Barlow School District and The Gresham-Barlow Education Association surprised teachers with gift certificates to local businesses.
The gift certificates were handed out during Teacher Appreciation Week. The certificates are from businesses in the Gresham area.
Organizers say this was a way to honor teachers and to help the local economy at the same time.
"It's a win-win situation for all of us, and we hope that our community knows how much we appreciate all the work that everyone does," said Mayra Gomez, Vice-Chair at GBSD.
"I definitely feel appreciated, and I'm happy to hear that the gift cards are for local Gresham businesses," said math teacher Ben Abiles. "You know there are a lot of businesses with people who are not able to work full hours, so every little bit will help keep that business going."
The school district has about 600 staff members. Each teacher will receive a $10 gift certificate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.