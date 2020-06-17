Gresham City Council to hold special meeting after 3 city leaders leave in 1 week

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday after losing three city leaders in one week.
Councilmembers during the meeting will discuss two of the three vacancies: the mayor and the city manager position.
Gresham’s current mayor, Shane Bemis, announced his resignation effective Wednesday morning.
Bemis on Tuesday took to Facebook to share his resignation, citing competing priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including his duties as mayor, family responsibilities, and trying to save his family’s restaurant.
Bemis’ resignation comes after Gresham’s police chief, Robin Sells, and city manager left their positions last week.
Bemis in his post expressed an understanding that the right leader for Gresham right now is somebody else. He urged Travis Stovall, an African-American who Bemis says has been intricately involved in the City of Gresham, to serve on a range of committees. He also urged him to run for mayor in November.
“The best possible outcome for our city right now requires a leader like Travis to help navigate our way to a better and more just future, with our strong connections intact on the other end,” Bemis said. “While I have pushed very hard for public safety reform and new approaches, and believe strongly in this work, this is a time in our nation’s history when we all have to ask how we can best help push the critical causes of change and justice. In that exploration, we must also be open to the idea that doing our best, at times, calls us to not try to lead from the front, making way for new leaders. Now is that time for me.”
FOX 12 reached out to Bemis, the city manager’s office, all of the councilmembers, and the police department, but no one was available for interviews on where the city might go from here.
The councilmembers’ meeting will be held online on Friday at 10 a.m. and will be open to the public.
