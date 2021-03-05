Gresham city councilor shares his vision for more community resources in East Multnomah County

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -- Gresham City Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon is pushing for more funding to provide resources for the community.
He says East Multnomah County already has some important programs and community centers, like the Rosewood Initiative.
But now he says conversations amongst community leaders is focusing on how we can house many activities and services in one space.
Jones-Dixon says he lost his brother, Andreas Dixon to gang violence in 2013.
He was shot and killed outside the Rockwood Station Apartments.
Jones-Dixon says a few months before his brother was killed, he was having a conversation with him in the car about the program's his brother would like to start as an alternative for kids.
He says every single day he thinks about his brother and that carries into his work too.
There's talks he says about how to merge services, really focusing on a center in Rockwood and East Portland to cater to the people in those specific neighborhoods.
"We're seeing the impacts of having culturally-specific programming and I think we need more of that in east county specifically," Jones-Dixon said. "It's just not Gresham, it's you know Hillsboro and across the whole state."
Jones-Dixon says he's extremely passionate about helping people find resources.
This is an ongoing conversation FOX 12 continues to follow as community members talk about how everyone can work together.
