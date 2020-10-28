GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – D6 in Gresham is just one of five manufacturing companies in the country, creating N95 masks to help the fight against COVID-19 in Oregon and across the country.
They are already making thousands of face shields using their 3D printing technology and could now be making more than 7 million N95 masks a day.
The company filed patents for the masks back in April and started the manufacturing process Wednesday.
Oregon U.S. Senators Jeff Merkely and Ron Wyden were at the company's ribbon-cutting Wednesday.
"Here's an Oregon company doing something about it. That is saying, look, we can make a big difference. We can make a big difference for Oregon. We can make a big difference for our country," Wyden said.
Earlier this year, D6 gave masks to staff at Oregon Health & Sciences University to test the masks for fit and the possibility of reuse.
According to D6's engineering director, the masks still have a few certifications to go through before they'll be made available to the public.
