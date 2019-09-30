GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – For the second time in two months, a Gresham couple was hit by thieves at the new home they're building.
The first time — they had a trailer full of tools stolen. Then, they replaced them only to have their new tools and more stolen again.
They said the thieves got in through a back window that wasn’t fully latched.
And officers say this time their neighbor was hit too.
“It’s not acceptable. Gresham’s a great place to live, oh man, been here for over 30 years, deeply disappointed,” Phil and Becky Harding said.
They run a family construction business and this home near Hogan and Butler roads is one they’re building for themselves.
But their move-in date keeps getting pushed back because now instead of finishing flooring, they’re installing cameras.
“I was really hurt and shocked the first time,” Becky said. “Now, I’m mad.”
They’re working on starting a neighborhood watch and they’re making sure police and even the mayor know what’s going on.
Gresham police said they’ll have extra patrols in that area.
