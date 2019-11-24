Gresham family asks for help finding missing 75-year-old man

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham family is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 75-year-old man.
Police say they received a missing persons report for Juan Antonio Alfonoso.
His family says he was last seen on Southeast Harrison Street on Saturday morning.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and boots.
If you see him, call Gresham police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
