Gresham family frustrated over lack of timeline for returning students to classrooms

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - As spring approaches, more and more Oregon parents and students are itching to finally get kids back in the classrooms.
“Students are suffering, families are suffering,” said parent Leah Moffat, in an interview with Fox 12 on Wednesday. “They need to be back in school now.”
Moffat’s three children are enrolled in the Gresham-Barlow School District and have only participated in online learning for nearly a year.
Moffat and her husband, a teacher himself, struggle to work their own jobs while helping their special-needs middle-schooler with his online learning.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Moffat said. “Probably once or twice a month, I literally break down in tears at the table because it’s so hard to watch what the kids are going through daily.”
When her kids will return to the classroom is unclear.
The Gresham-Barlow School District school board recently voted to continue distance learning for everyone until teachers can receive their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That will likely be at least several weeks away.
Moffat told Fox 12 that special-needs kids enrolled in the district hadn’t had an opportunity for in-person instruction.
“With our 12-year-old (special needs son), we have just stopped (most online learning.) We don’t have the capacity, and it’s outside his capacity to be on a computer from 9 a.m. to 2:30 every day,” Moffat said. “It’s completely unreasonable, and he wasn’t getting anything from it, and we were just all frustrated.”
For her freshman son, Sam, the issue is the opposite.
Sam said the pacing of his classes are too slow, boring and there’s little schoolwork.
“I’m probably one of the more engaged kids, and half the time I’m watching YouTube,” Sam explained. “I’m not learning. Nothing’s happening.”
After nearly a year of enduring what Moffat calls a “train wreck” of learning, the family is beyond tired of just surviving their daily routines, and their special-needs son is suffering the worst.
“It’s like your sinking so much that you can’t even begin to wonder how to swim well,” Moffat said. “You’re just hoping to get your nose above the water.”
Fox 12 reached out to the Gresham-Barlow School District, inquiring about how many teachers have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but has not yet heard back.
