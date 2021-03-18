GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One person has died after a house fire in Fairview Thursday morning, according to Gresham Fire.
At about 6:20 a.m., crews were called out to a fire in the 20100 block of Northeast Interlachen Lane.
Crews arrived to the scene and found significant fire involvement to the house.
Gresham Fire Captain Travis Soles told FOX 12 an off-duty Portland firefighter first noticed the fire and rushed to help. Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office were also working to rescue two people who were inside the home.
Fire crews assisted and were able to rescue one person.
Cpt. Soles said the second person died in the fire. The victim has not been identified.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.