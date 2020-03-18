GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An elderly woman was rushed to a hospital early Wednesday morning after being rescued from a burning home in Gresham.
Just after 1:30 a.m., Gresham Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Northeast 25th Court.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire on the porch and in the attic.
Gresham Fire said a woman was located in a bedroom and carried out of the house where CPR was performed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. Gresham Fire said she was in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Gresham Fire said one working smoke detector was found in the home. Other smoke detectors were melted.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.