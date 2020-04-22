GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham family's brand new van was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.
At around 2:40 a.m., Gresham Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a fully-engulfed van just outside the Glendoveer Estates.
Small explosions could be heard as the van went up in flames.
The van is considered a total loss. Gresham Fire said the owners only had the van for about a week.
Investigators said no cause could be determined.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
That was arson. A brand new van doesn't just go up in flames like that. It's not like it was a Pinto or something.
