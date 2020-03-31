GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A firefighter is in quarantine and recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the Gresham Fire Department said Tuesday morning.
Officials said the firefighter battled symptoms for about a week, but thankfully is feeling much better. They say he will return to work when the necessary quarantine period is over.
Two other firefighters are in isolation at their homes, according to officials.
The Gresham Fire Department says it is following "strict response policies" to ensure the safety of its members and the public.
