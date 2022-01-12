GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12’s most wanted broke into a fitness studio in Gresham, leaving the instructor out thousands of dollars and unable to teach her class.
Juanis Pineda had been working with other instructors at Gresham Fitness before but really started running her Zumba business there just last month.
Then a week and a half ago, her sound system and merchandise were stolen. In total she said, about $6,000 worth of things, not to mention the cost of fixing the damage.
With her friend by her side translating, she told us it’s just not possible for her to teach her class there right now.
"We don’t have the sound system and on top of that, the community that was attending is afraid to attend the classes now because of the break-in, they’re insecure, afraid for their safety," Pineda said through her translator.
It’s not only a financial burden but also difficult for her to not be able to do what she loves and help the community.
"These are classes created not so much as a business but it’s to help people keep healthy and also to help their mental state especially right now with all that we’re going through," she said.
As part of her classes lately, she’d been raising money with others for different causes and people in need. Now she said that same group is raising money for her, and in the meantime, she’s teaching Zumba classes at the gym in Canby where she got her start 12 years ago.
She knows so many businesses like hers have been dealing with crimes and other obstacles lately.
"For all the business out there, small business especially, never give up and if we’re getting different challenges, there’s always the community that comes around to help," she said.
And one of her clients made a GoFundMe for her too.