GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Portland gym owner says he is frustrated following the governor's announcement on Friday of a two-week pause on social gatherings and increased restrictions for businesses like gyms and museums.
Under the new restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in all indoor public spaces, including bowling alleys, museums, and gyms.
Greg Eisenzimmer, general manager at Cascade Athletic Club in Gresham, says he is frustrated by the restrictions, as he has over 100,000-square-feet to socially distance his members. He says a fixed capacity really puts them in a tough spot.
“It’s tough," Eisenzimmer said. "Any further restrictions on businesses right now is really difficult ... it would make more sense if the governor would come in, or the Oregon Health Authority would come in and say ‘clubs need to operate at 50% capacity, 25% capacity or even 10% capacity.”
Eisenzimmer says when the club closed earlier this year, they had to lay off around 100 people.
“We had about 250 people across our three locations, and right now, we probably have about 150 on active payroll," Eisenzimmer said.
Eisenzimmer believes another shutdown could be detrimental.
“If we had to close down again, I don’t know how we could afford to pay them," Eisenzimmer said. "We’ve gone through so many of our reserves already just trying to limp to this point.”
Eisenzimmer says because the new restrictions were just announced on Friday, they're still working to figure out how they can make change and implement them before Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Blame the very people who work out there, looking at percentages they must have voted for Kate
Business owners need to band together and stand up to this Governor. She will destroy and bankrupt your business if you let her... all in the name of "public good" (after all, someone might possibly, maybe, sort of get sick from coming into your building...we all know that). The restrictions that are in place are just fine, and her own health authority is saying that businesses are not where these new cases are coming from. Kate does not care about your business... when will you all realize this?
You get the government you vote for. Did you sign the recall petition that failed? I'm having a hard time feeling sorry for these businesses anymore. Take it up with The Guv.
'Gresham gym owner frustrated with governor’s news regulations: ‘It’s tough’ Either we stand up against her or we let her finish destroying this state. The choice is ours, not hers. Again, this 'pause' or lock down however you want to put it, is not about the 'covid-19'. Just like her first unconstitutional lock down, it was never about 'Covid-19', it was 100% political, just as this new round is. It's unfortunate that the tyrant queen has bought off the state supreme court, because they would have declared her actions unconstitutional and illegal from day one. But as long as the obedient sheeple keep obeying and blindly following her orders without question, she will keep doing this krap.
Ignore the witch!
Don't let her cadre of SS enforcers continue to take away peoples rights.
