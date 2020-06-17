MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With Multnomah County finally being approved for Phase 1 reopening, businesses will now have a couple days to make sure they are ready to open their doors.
FOX 12 previously reported about a gym in Gresham that already opened up in protest of the governor’s decision last week to keep Multnomah County closed.
Wednesday marked the sixth day that Cascade Athletic Club has been open, and management says they are excited to hear that Multnomah County is finally opening.
Last Friday, the gym said it was opening despite Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to halt all county applications for seven days. They say her announcement on Wednesday is a big win for local businesses.
Vice President Greg Eisenzeimmer said that keeping Multnomah County closed was just driving customers to open counties to get what they needed. That’s why he says they opened in protest last week. He says later that night, they heard from the state due to a complaint filed with OSHA.
“They were pretty quick to respond,” Eisenzeimmer said. “Someone filed a complaint saying we were endangering our employees by being open, but we had five business days to respond to that. So, we’ll respond to that by Friday and everything will be open, so I don’t foresee any problems, but we’ll see.”
Eisenzeimmer says now, he’s just excited to focus on the gym moving forward, like many other businesses. He says the gym hasn’t charged customers while it has been open in protest, but it will be nice for businesses to collect revenue again.
Gov. Brown’s most recent order specifies that people will have to wear masks inside businesses starting June 24. Eisenzeimmer says he doesn’t know how that will work in a gym, but it’s better than not being able to open at all.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.