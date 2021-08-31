Gresham High School football to forfeit game because of positive COVID-19 case

GREHSHAM, OR (KPTV) - The first game of the high school football season between Gresham High School and Clackamas High School has been cancelled because of a positive COVID-19 case in the Gresham football program.
Clackamas Head Coach James Holan has been actively looking for another team to play, but hasn't had any luck so far.
"We've reached out to some schools from Washington. We've reached out to a school from Idaho," said Holan. "It's one of those things that's super unfortunate, but it's kind of something we can't control."
The Gresham School District has not said whether a player or coach tested positive, or if anyone else has tested positive.
Holan said keeping his players healthy and on the field has been a priority for him, and so far this season no one has tested positive for COVID-19.
"We're constantly stressing general hygiene, taking care of ourselves," said Holan. "Making sure that if anybody isn't feeling good that they stay at home and get tested. The biggest thing we're trying to do is making sure we don't put anybody in our program in jeopardy of missing any time."
By OSAA regulations, Gresham will forfeit Friday's league game, which means Clackamas will be credited with a win.
(2) comments
Ok all you football parents, when are you going to stop this insanity?
You're exactly right! Both teams should be 100% fully vaccinated. This has to stop
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.