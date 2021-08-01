Gresham hit and run leaves 24-year-old recovering in the hospital with serious injuries

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after a hit and run in Gresham last weekend.
Court papers said the driver was under the influence of alcohol and driven onto the sidewalk.
"I'm feeling ok right now, definitely better than I was. Everything's bandaged up," Taylor Thomas said.
"She has minor bleeding to the brain. Her pelvic bone was broken. Her nose, her lip was reattached, she lost all of her teeth," Maria Blanco, Thomas' mom, said.
Thomas was walking with her boyfriend near Southeast 223rd Avenue in Gresham Saturday night. She said the last thing she knew she saw was a car speeding toward them.
"I blacked out. I don't really remember much," she said. "The last thing I remember was being in the hospital."
Court papers show 63-year-old Johnathan Brought was going about 40 miles an hour when he jumped the curb, hit several mailboxes, hit Thomas and threw her about 50 feet.
Officers found Brought's car at a house nearby and watched as the garage doors closed.
They came back the next morning, and according to court documents, Brought said he'd had several drinks the night before and knew he hit something but didn't realize it was a person. He said he left the scene because he was concerned about getting a DUII and was embarrassed.
"He just hit me and ran, you know, he didn't even care about my well-being," Thomas said. "He left me for dead, basically."
"She has a big heart. She's a great person and she didn't, nobody, deserves this," Blanco said.
Brought was booked and released from jail that day. He faces hit and run, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering charges.
Thomas and her family say they just want justice: "This will never be the same, she will never be the same, we will never be the same again."
FOX 12 tried to reach Brought by phone but have not heard back. He's due in court in about two and a half weeks.
Thomas's family has a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery.
