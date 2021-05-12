Gresham home considered total loss after fire, no injuries reported

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A home in Gresham was heavily damaged after it caught fire late Tuesday evening.
Gresham Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 18500 block of Southeast Giese Road just before 11 p.m. The fire started in the attic and burned through the clay roof.
According to Gresham Fire, there was limited water supply in the area, as well as a gate to the home that caused access issues. Water was brought in with a water tender from Clackamas Fire and from a fire hydrant in a nearby neighborhood.
Gresham firefighters had a difficult fire last night. Water supply was delayed due to a lack of hydrants in the area. Crews attacked the fire but had to be called out due to no water. No injuries were reported. Fire is under investigation. 📷 @911firephotog pic.twitter.com/ZadCsPyzck— Gresham Firefighters (@GFD1062) May 12, 2021
All residents were able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.
Gresham Fire said the home is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.