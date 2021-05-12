Gresham home considered total loss after fire, no injuries reported

(Courtesy: Gresham Fire)

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A home in Gresham was heavily damaged after it caught fire late Tuesday evening.

Gresham Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 18500 block of Southeast Giese Road just before 11 p.m. The fire started in the attic and burned through the clay roof.

According to Gresham Fire, there was limited water supply in the area, as well as a gate to the home that caused access issues. Water was brought in with a water tender from Clackamas Fire and from a fire hydrant in a nearby neighborhood.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

Gresham Fire said the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.