GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham is working to make changes to Hogan Road. It comes in the weeks after two deadly crashes that killed two minors.
The most recent crash happened on Jan 6. In that crash, Gresham police say an 11-year old boy, Luis Medina, was headed to school when he was hit and killed in the crosswalk at Southeast 5th Street. Police arrested the driver and charged him in the case.
Two weeks prior, a 17-year old riding his bike was hit and killed a block away.
City officials have put up two reader boards on Hogan Road to inform drivers of the deadly crashes and caution them to “travel with care.”
Other changes are in the works as well. City leaders are looking at expanding the school zone designation for Dexter McCarty Middle School to include the crosswalks at Hogan Road. The move would reduce the speed limit when signs are flashing along that stretch of road.
Gresham police will be working to add additional traffic enforcement when appropriate. The city says they are also working with property owners to remove vegetation at the northwest corner of 5th and Hogan to improve sight lines of the crosswalk.
Long term, the city wants to add a walking path on the east side of Hogan Road between 5th and 9th.
“I believe a higher police presence in the area is going to be wonderful,” neighbor Mark Pearson said. “I think it is going to accomplish quite a bit, the fact that they are going to be increasing that school zone, that is going to be very good.”
The city says they will continue their Safe Routes to School Program to continue to educate kids and parents on how to safely travel to and from schools.
