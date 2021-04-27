Gresham looks for community solutions, new regional gun violence task force in wake of mass shooting

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two days, two shootings and eight victims: There’s been a lot of blood and bullet holes outside the 174th Market and Deli in Gresham, after one man was left dead and several of his loved ones were shot in separate shootings just a day apart.
It all started Sunday night, when Gresham Police said 22-year-old Alejandro Barajas was shot and killed outside the market off Southeast Stark Street and 174th Avenue.
Barajas’ family and friends came back the following night to grieve and celebrate his life and that’s when the violence erupted again.
Investigators said a dark SUV drove by the vigil, spraying bullets and prompting some of those at the gathering to fire back.
When it was over, seven people were shot.
Police said all the victims are expected to survive.
But these latest shootings, with the sheer quantity of victims, now adds a new level of fear for nearby neighbors, during what’s already on pace for a record year of gun violence in Multnomah County.
“It's scary,” Lisa Hafey said. “We bought our house about 16 years ago and it was quiet, a lot of fun, safe, and now you don't even want to leave your house.”
In Gresham alone, police report that the number of shootings have doubled in the first three months of this year, compared to the same timeframe in 2020.
“We hear the community members and their concern, and we’re concerned, and that’s why we’re working holistically to try to address this issue,” said Interim Police Chief Claudio Grandjean, Tuesday.
Grandjean believes part of the solution to reducing gun violence will come from prevention efforts funded by community programs.
Grandjean is also hopeful that the newly formed, multi-agency Metro Safe Streets Task Force will lead to more arrests in gang-related gun violence, as counties, cities and the FBI share resources.
Often, gang-related gun violence incidents are closely connected, said police.
“We certainly believe many of them are and we would be remiss -- we wouldn’t be doing our duty if we didn’t make sure and check across agency lines to make sure they aren’t connected and if they are, to work with our partners to try to bring a resolution,” Grandjean said.
Grandjean also told Fox 12 that Gresham Police’s major crimes team has nearly a 90 percent solve rate on the city’s most serious crimes, including murder.
Police did make an arrest in the shooting death of Barajas, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Omar Cibiran Gongora has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators are still looking for the suspects in the latest shooting, injuring seven.
Anyone with information should call Gresham police.
The city of Gresham’s deputy city manager, Corey Falls, also released a statement Tuesday addressing the gun violence:
“Understandably, the Gresham community has been shaken by the recent gun violence that occurred. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Barajas, and I applaud the great work of our Gresham Police Department, who arrested a suspect within 24 hours of that shooting. Officers are now pursuing any and all leads regarding the shooting that occurred last night at the vigil for Mr. Barajas.
Gun violence has been on the rise across our region in recent months; one of the priorities of the City this year is to focus on our modern public safety strategies. While the issues that lead to increased violence are complex, we are committed to continuing to work with our community to develop strategies to prevent violence.”
(1) comment
Don't worry, it's just Portland extending it's city limits. With the able leadership (spits up) of "Spineless" Wheeler and "I Hate the POlice" Maxine Hardesty, you're in good hands!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.