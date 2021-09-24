LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Troopers arrested a convicted felon on Thursday afternoon following a road rage incident on Interstate 5 in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 4 p.m., troopers received a menacing complaint on I-5, near milepost 189. According to OSP, two drivers were involved in a road rage incident and one of the drivers pointed a gun at the other.
Troopers were able to stop the suspect vehicle on northbound I-5, near milepost 205. The suspect, identified as Roger Dale Brown. Jr., 39, from Gresham, was taken into custody and found to be a convicted felon.
Photos courtesy: Oregon State Police
OSP said troopers located four weapons, two 45cal semi-auto pistols, a 308cal SCAR assault rifle and a pistol style AK47 with a 75-round drum, during a search of Brown's vehicle. According to OSP, all weapons were loaded with bullets in the chambers. A heavy ballistic vest with rifle-rated plates and about $60,000 were also located in the vehicle.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail for charges of menacing, unlawful use of a firearm, five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
