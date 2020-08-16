Gresham man facing charges after shots fired following fight in Oregon City bar parking lot

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges after shots were fired following a fight in a bar parking lot.
Gresham resident Cole Robert Scott, 25, is facing unlawful use of a weapon, hit-and-run, disorderly conduct and other charges.
Oregon City police say they were called at about 10 p.m. Saturday night to reports of several people fighting in the parking lot of Rodder's Grub and Pub, located at 19195 Molalla Ave.
Officers learned the suspect fired a gun from his car, crashed into another car in the parking lot and took off down Fir Street.
Police found Scott at a nearby business and he was taken into custody without incident.
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped locate the handgun.
One man was hurt during the fight and was taken to the hospital to be treated. Police say they did not find anyone that was hit by gunfire.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. They are asking anyone who witnessed the fight and/or the shooting to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-496-1616 and reference OCPD case #20-017337.
