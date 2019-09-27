GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man is facing charges for threatening to kill a black woman and damaging her property, including smashing through her car’s window with a golf club, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Sead Seth Selimovich, 31, was indicted Friday on four counts of bias crime in the second degree, three counts of criminal mischief in the second degree and one count of criminal mischief in the first degree.
According to court documents, the woman and Selimovich are next door neighbors, and in mid-August, Selimovich yelled racial slurs at her from his home, including death threats.
The woman feared for her life and thought Selimovich was going to hurt or kill her because of her skin color, according to the attorney’s office, who says a 9-year-old boy who walks the woman’s dog was also present and extremely frightened.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that the victim's living room window had been broken after someone threw a rock at it, and that a window to the victim's vehicle had been broken out with a golf club, according to court documents.
Gresham police responded to the woman’s home again and learned that the vehicle’s other windows, including the sunroof, had been broken out, totaling more than $1,800 in damages, according to court documents.
The woman spoke with police and identified Selimovich as the person breaking out her windows, court documents state.
