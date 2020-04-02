GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man is facing charges for stealing identification and financial documents from dozens of people throughout the Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Robert Loren Finanders, 39, is accused of swiping documents from approximately 100 people to steal money from them and local businesses, according to court documents.
Some of the stolen identities appear to have been taken by breaking into cars to steal wallets and purses, the attorney’s office says. Investigators believe Finanders spent tens of thousands of dollars using stolen credit cards and other personal information.
Portland police started investigating Finanders in September last year after finding a fake Oregon driver’s license in the name of a victim during an arrest. The license had Finanders’ photo on it in place of the victim’s, the attorney’s office says.
Investigators learned around the same time that police officers in Bend had arrested Finanders and a co-conspirator after receiving a report of a person ordering food at restaurant using a stolen credit card.
Bend police searched a vehicle being driven by Finanders’ co-conspirator and found a passport, W2s, and a retail credit card matching the name of the victim whose stolen driver’s license was recovered by PPB, according to the attorney’s office. While searching a Bend hotel room shared by Finander and his co-conspirator, officers recovered W2s in the name of another victim and a victim profile notebook. PPB officers later linked Finanders to additional identity theft crimes in Portland, Gresham, and Lake Oswego.
A search warrant in January this year revealed stolen profiles for more than 80 people, dozens of stolen and fraudulent identification and personal documents, including passports, government-issued identification cards, and driver’s licenses, an embosser, a card reader, stolen mail, additional victim profile notebooks, three handguns, a dismantled AR-15, body armor, evidence of drug trafficking, and other items, according to the attorney’s office.
Finanders was arrested on Wednesday; He is facing charges including aggravated identity theft, counterfeit access device fraud, illegal possession of device-making equipment, and felon in possession of a firearm.
