MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says he committed child sex crimes and elder financial abuse.
Lucas O. Ebert, 28, sexually abused a 9-year-old girl and recorded some of the abuse, according to court documents filed in 2017. A probable cause affidavit said the mother of the girl called police in May of that year to report abuse involving Ebert, including “grooming behavior” toward the girl.
The girl was interviewed and told law enforcement that Ebert had inappropriately touched her, kissed her, used computers and tablets to record her and made threats regarding her family’s well-being, according to the affidavit.
The attorney’s office on Monday said investigators determined Ebert was also operating a construction business without appropriate licensure and was involved in a relationship with a woman who was older than 65 years old. The investigating detective concluded that Ebert had stolen approximately $175,000 from the woman and was committing elder financial abuse.
“The defendant has victimized and financially devastate friends, family strangers, customers and businesses,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Chuck Mickley, who prosecuted Ebert, said during Monday's sentencing hearing.
Ebert on Nov. 9 last year pleaded guilty to aggravated theft in the first degree, contracting without a valid license, identity theft, witness tampering, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of invasion of privacy in the first degree.
In addition to his 17-year prison sentence, Ebert was ordered to register as a sex offender, pay $2,894 to Multnomah County's child abuse assessment center, and pay $60,000 in restitution and fines to three separate victims.
Ebert was previously sentenced to three years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to criminal mistreatment and practicing medicine without a license.
Investigators said Ebert, then 21 years old, posed as a doctor and plastic surgeon at Oregon Health & Science University and convinced at least one woman to stop taking her medication.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.