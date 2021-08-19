PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including identity theft of more than 100 people around Portland, on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said 40-year-old Robert Finanders pleaded guilty to unauthorized access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said between April 2019 and April 2020, Finanders is alleged to have stolen financial and identification documents from dozens of people in the Portland area. Finanders spent tens of thousands of dollars using stolen credit cards and other personal information. Some of the identity material recovered had been taken from wallets and purses stolen from vehicles.

Gresham man facing charges for ID theft crimes in Portland area GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man is facing charges for stealing identification and financial documents from dozens of people throughout the …

The Portland Police Bureau linked Finanders to identity theft crimes in Portland, Gresham and Lake Oswego. In January 2020, it executed a search warrant at his home in Gresham. Officers seized stolen profiles of more than 80 individuals; dozens of stolen and fraudulent identification and personal documents including passports, government-issued identification cards, and driver’s licenses; an embosser; a card reader; stolen mail; additional victim profile notebooks; three handguns; a dismantled AR-15; body armor; and evidence of drug trafficking.

In March 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Finanders on nine counts.

Finanders will be sentenced on December 6. As part of his plea agreement, he has agreed to pay restitution in full to his victims.