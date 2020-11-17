Gresham man sentenced for death of 1-year-old

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham man responsible for the death of a 1-year-old was sentenced to close to two decades in prison on Tuesday.
Shalondre Adams pleaded guilty to assault and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Dominick Smith. Adams was dating Smith's mother and often took care of the boy while she was at work, officials said.
Smith died from a traumatic brain injury in September of 2017. Paramedics found the baby unconscious and not breathing at an apartment in Gresham. They tried to revive him, but he died. Police arrested Adams in connection with the death a short time later.
Members of Smith's family talked about their loss during Adams' sentencing on Tuesday.
"I will never forgive and I will never forget for my sweet, angelic baby Dominick," one family member said. "He is a once-in-a-lifetime gift from God to be loved and to be treasured ... and as I conclude my final words to you, I hope you remember how much Dominick loved you, how he looked to you for protection, and how wrongly he was hurt."
Adams was sentenced to 19 years in prison. The Multnomah County District Attorney says his motive for assaulting Smith is still unknown.
