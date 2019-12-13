GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for shooting a boy and a police officer with a BB gun, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Hart, 45, was previously convicted on one count of assault in the third degree and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He allegedly shot the 11-year-old boy in the back April 24 while the boy was climbing a tree with his brother in the 800 block of Southeast 187th Avenue, the attorney’s office says.
The BB pellet tore through the boy’s clothes, skin and muscle tissue and became lodged in his kidney, according to the attorney’s office. Doctors said it was too dangerous to try to remove the pellet.
Hart the next day shot a Gresham police officer while the officer was conducting a traffic stop near an apartment complex in the 800 block of Southeast 187th Avenue.
The BB pellet tore through the officer’s clothing and became lodged in the officer’s arm. Doctors said the pellet rested on a nerve and was too dangerous to be removed.
Investigators later served a search warrant on Hart’s trailer and found a .177 caliber pellet air rifle and a separate black powder rifle.
Officers found a bedroom window in the trailer that was open and directly faced the climbing tree and the location of the traffic stop, according to the attorney’s office. The window was covered by a screen that had several pellet-sized holes.
Hart after serving his prison sentence will serve three years of post-prison supervision.
