GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man was sentenced on Thursday for threatening a teenager and calling him the n-word.
Michael Black was found guilty earlier this month on charges including intimidation in the second degree and menacing. In court Thursday afternoon, he was sentenced to time already served, three years of supervised probation, and 150 hours of community service.
The victim, Marcus Carter, previously said he was heading home from basketball practice on his bike with friends off Northeast Glisan Street when Black said something to him. The incident occurred in May 2019.
“He said, ‘Get off my property, n-word,’ and then I said, ‘Shut up.’ And he said, ‘I’m gonna blow your head off,’” Carter previously told FOX 12.
Police said Black threatened the teen, but didn’t show a gun.
“I said, ‘I have one and I will,’ but there was no weapons brandished or anything,” Michael Black previously told FOX 12. “They were in the house. I didn’t threaten them. I told them, I said, ‘Don’t come up here and come in my house.’ I said, ‘I’m armed,’ and that’s my right.”
As part of his sentencing on Thursday, Black was prohibited from having future contact with the victim and his family and must undergo sensitivity training or attend diversity education courses.
