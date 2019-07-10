Gresham man to serve 15 years in prison for killing girlfriend in brutal attack

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County judge sentenced Jose Funes to 15 years in prison for killing his girlfriend, Shay Martinez, in September of 2017.
“I’ve been waiting for this day almost two years and it didn’t prepare me for it,” Jenirae Martinez, Shay’s sister, said as she was leaving the sentencing.
Jenirae, her brother and mom all read impact statements in court Wednesday. But, as the session ended, Funes looked at them and smiled.
While Funes did not speak in court, he previously admitted to beating Shay. Investigators believe he threw the single mom, who he had been dating for one year, across his room. He then wiped the blood off of her face and put her to bed.
Nineteen hours passed before Funes took Shay to the hospital. He later tried to cover up what he had done.
“Her body was bruised. Her skull was removed to allow room for her brain to swell,” Jenirae said in her impact statement.
Shay died days after the attack, leaving behind her nine-year-old daughter, who is now in the custody of close family friends.
Jenirae says her sister’s murder changed the course of her life.
“I am going to be a domestic violence advocate,” Jenirae said.
Jenirae is enrolled in school and has almost finished her general education credits. She is on the honor roll and is learning to spot the signs of domestic abuse, though she admits she missed these signs in her sister’s case.
“She had a black eye once and said she fell asleep with her glasses on,” Jenirae said.
According to Jenirae, her sister also told her the bruises on her arms were from her work.
“She always had an excuse,” Jenirae said, adding that she didn't think her sister was the kind of person who would let another person do that to her.
Their cousin, Selena Alba, tells FOX 12 she did not know Shay was being abused either, even as the single mom began distancing herself from their family. Now, she is pleading with anyone in a similar situation to run.
“Go back to your family. It’s not worth your life,” Alba said.
Jenirae also wants to emphasize the importance of seeking help.
“I just want to save somebody’s life. That’s all,” Jenirae said.
Although Funes was sentenced to 15 years in prison, he will receive credit for time served and will be released in just over 13 years.
Additionally, a judge ordered him to serve three years of post-prison supervision and to pay $5,000 in restitution to Shay’s family.
