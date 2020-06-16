GRESHAM, OR (KPTV)- After 18 years, the Mayor of Gresham announced he will be stepping down.
Mayor Bemis announced Tuesday on Facebook that his resignation will go into effect Wednesday, June 17, at 9:00 am.
Bemis explained in a Facebook post that he decided to step down due to business and family demands associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said in his post that he had reflected on the decision for months and felt that “juggling these challenges is always difficult, but the call to public service has been worth the challenges and sacrifices. At the current moment, facing a pandemic, a rising, powerful, and necessary social justice movement, and the City’s budget woes, all while trying to keep my business afloat, is not tenable.”
He said with his resignation his seat as mayor will be up for election in November and has encouraged his friend, Travis Stovall, to consider running.
The best possible outcome for our city right now requires a leader like Travis to help navigate our way to a better and more just future, with our strong connections intact on the other end. While I have pushed very hard for public safety reform and new approaches, and believe strongly in this work, this is a time in our nation’s history when we all have to ask how we can best help push the critical causes of change and justice. In that exploration, we must also be open to the idea that doing our best, at times, calls us to not try to lead from the front, making way for new leaders. Now is that time for me.
In the last week, Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells retired and Portland Police Chief Jami Resch also resigned.
