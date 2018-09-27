PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two Gresham men have been sentenced to three years in federal prison for defrauding investors of nearly $2.5 million using a “sham” technology start-up company, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Court documents state Theodore B. Holbrook, 37, and George J. Arauz, solicited investments between 2008 and 2015 using their companies, Prisidio Capital, LLC, Altius Capital Management, LLC and Altius Capital Opportunities Fund, L.P.
They claimed to be developing energy technologies as part of a new company.
In return, they gave investors Prisidio stock certificates and promised to convert the shares into the start-up company’s shares when it went public, according to investigators. They also claimed that the money would be invested in other emerging technology companies or in the stock market directly.
Investigators said Holbrook and Arauz used the money from investors for their own personal use, including funding living expenses, travel, cars, credit card bills, medical bills and other expenses to keep the scheme going.
The pair took steps to conceal their diversion of funds from the investors, according to the DOJ, while sending the investors promotional and investment materials to falsely represent the nature and status of the investments.
Holbrook and Arauz both previously pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering on March 7 of this year and Oct. 21, 2017, respectively.
They were both sentenced to three years in prison Thursday and ordered to pay more than $2.3 million each in restitution. Holbrook and Arauz will be on supervised release for three years after completing their prison sentences.
