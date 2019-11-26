GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department was seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old woman.
Police said Takako McLellan was last seen Tuesday leaving her home.
McLellan had unspecified medical conditions, according to officers.
Around 5:30 p.m., police said McLellan was found safe.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.