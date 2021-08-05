GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A local mother is speaking about the importance of window safety after her two-year-old son fell out of a third-story apartment window on Monday. Thankfully, the boy only had minor injuries.

Hayley Kruempel said her son fell out of his older brother's bedroom window early Monday morning at the Columbia Trails apartment complex, located on Northwest 15th Street. The window had a screen on it, but he still fell through.

"My daughter came and told mom, 'Aaron's gone.' So I got up and ran to the window, saw the screen was out, looked down, saw him down there, and so I flew down the stairs without anything and yelled for help," Kruempel said.

The boy landed on some bark dust below, which helped soften the impact. Gresham Fire said he was taken to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital for treatment. Luckily, he did not have any broken bones and is recovering at home.

Kruempel is now advising other parents to install window stops, which prevent a window from opening more than a few inches.

"Just as much as water safety is important, getting those life jackets and things, we should invest in window safety as well. Make sure you got those window locks," she said.

Kruempel said her son suffered a cut to his liver, but he's in good spirits. She's just thankful the outcome wasn't much worse.

"The shock is wearing off a little bit, but still like, I can't believe this happened," Kruempel said. "Every time I see him walk by I'm hugging him, telling him I love him, because man, I almost lost him."

Fire officials told FOX 12 that parents should take safety measures on any window that's higher than six feet or over concrete. It's not just window stops that can help out. Parents can also find mesh window coverings, safety bars, and metal safety screens. For more resources related to window safety, visit www.stopat4.com.