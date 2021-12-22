GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the publics help locating the suspect of an August homicide.

Officers found 17-year-old Seneca Xavier Alexander, of Portland, injured from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to reports of a shooting near NE 9th St. and NE Hood Ave. Alexander was immediately taken to a local hospital but the Gresham P.D. said he was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives working for the Gresham P.D. and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team have now identified Isaac Cortez Bynum Jr., 26, as the suspect in Alexander’s death.

Bynum currently has an arrest warrant for Murder in the Second Degree issued by the Multnomah County Circuit Court.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Bynum or other related information about this homicide, please call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503 618-2719 or toll-free at 1 888-989-3505.