GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A DUII suspect tried to get away from officers, but he was already in the Gresham Police Department parking lot, according to investigators.
Police received reports of an assault inside a vehicle heading south on Northeast 223rd Avenue from Glisan Street at 5:40 p.m. Monday.
Moments later, the car was spotted driving by the police station.
Officers activated their emergency lights and the driver pulled into the police station parking lot. Officers said the driver then sped around the station and across Eastman Parkway, where he lost control and crashed into a parked car.
Police said the suspect dove out of the driver’s side window, “practically into the awaiting officers’ arms.”
Timothy Walsh, 39, was arrested on charges of felony elude, DUII, criminal mischief, reckless endangering, reckless driving, driving while suspended and unlawful delivery of imitation controlled substance. The last charge refers to trying to sell fake drugs, according to police.
“To be fair, while we highly discourage trying to elude our officers, if you do so, we appreciate when it's done directly into our parking lot,” according to a Gresham Police Department statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.