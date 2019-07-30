GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say an 8-month-old girl who was the subject of a welfare check has been located and is safe.
Police say B.J. Crane Jr., 27, of Portland, and his baby daughter Kahlani, were last seen in Gresham on Friday night.
Crane was supposed to return Kahlani to her mother on Saturday. However, that did not happen, and Crane has not been in communication with his family or law enforcement, according to police.
Gresham detectives put out an alert Tuesday, saying they wanted to conduct a welfare check on the baby.
Late Tuesday, police said Kahlani has been located. She is safe and has been reunited with her mother.
Detectives are continuing to search for Crane.
Anyone with information about Crane or his current location is asked to call the police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.
