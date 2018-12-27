GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A suspect accused of stealing tailgates was arrested in Gresham on Thursday.
Gresham police said they served a search warrant at an apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Valley Road after working for several months to combat ongoing thefts of tailgates,
On Thursday, officers arrested Loyd Douglas Garoutte, 40, in connection to the investigation.
During the investigation, six tailgates were recovered and officers determined that Garoutte was selling tailgates on eBay.
Garoutte is being charged with 20 counts of first-degree theft, 20 counts of computer crime, and two counts of first-degree aggravated theft.
Anyone who witnessed, has information about any tailgate thefts, or if they have had a tailgate stolen that is still missing is asked to call Gresham Police Detective Brandon Crate at 503.618.3103.
