GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old man.
Police are concerned for Jorge Leonardo’s welfare because they say he functions at the level of a 12-year-old.
According to officers, Leonardo was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. leaving his home near Southeast 176th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Leonardo stands approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds, according to law enforcement. He has dyed blonde hair with black sideburns and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a while shirt and blue shorts.
According to police, Leonardo rides a bicycle and usually stays around the Rockwood area. Anyone who knows of Leonardo's whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line 503-823-3333, or if needed, 911.
