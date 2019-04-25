GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 64-year-old man.
According to officers, Arthur Pendergraft was last seen Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at his home at Chestnut Lane Assisted Living for the Deaf in the 1200 block of Northeast 6th Street.
Police say Pendergraft was picked up by a cab and dropped off in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street in Portland just after 7 p.m.
Family members say they haven’t heard from Pendergraft; they say it’s unusual for him to not return home at night and to not be in contact with his residence or family.
According to police, Pendergraft has black hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Police say Pendergraft was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and pushing a walker.
Anyone who knows Pendergraft’s location is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333 or 911 if needed.
