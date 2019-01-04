GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 77-year-old man who they is living with medical issues.
Bernard Brown was last seen Friday around 2:30 p.m. leaving his home near Centennial High School, according to the Gresham Police Department.
Officers say Brown left his home to take his dog for a walk.
According to police, Brown is non-verbal and has partial paralysis due to a previous stroke. Officers say he has gray hair, blue eyes and stands approximately five-feet-six-inches tall.
He weighs around 190 pounds and he was last seen wearing a blue hat, a dark gray coat, a black shirt and blue jeans.
