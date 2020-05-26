GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for help finding a 28-year-old woman reported missing and believed to be endangered.
Bronwyn Miles suffers from mental health issues and is without her medication, according to police. She was last seen on Monday around 3:15 p.m. in Gresham.
Officers believe Miles traveled to Old Town in downtown Portland.
Anyone with information regarding Miles’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Gresham Police Department at 503-766-3066.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.