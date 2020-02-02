Gresham police ask for help finding missing 72-year-old man

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 72-year-old man.
Police say Jesse Perez was upset and left his home near 196th and Halsey in his power wheelchair on Thursday.
Perez is 4’ 10” tall and weighs about 183 pounds, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a blue/gray jacket, blue jeans, black slippers and a black Blazers hat.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Gresham police.
