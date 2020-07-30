GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to law enforcement, Alan Fajardo was last seen on July 28 after leaving his home near the 2500 block of Northeast 201st Avenue.
Fajardo has brown eyes and black hair and stands approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall. He weighs around 120 pounds, according to police.
Fajardo was last seen wearing a green and brown plaid shirt, a white hat, blue running pants, and black shoes.
Anyone who knows of Fajardo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
