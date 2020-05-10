Gresham police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police say Phoenyx Cannon left her home in the area of Southwest 33rd Street and Southwest Emerald Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, possibly headed south toward Southwest Butler Road.
Phoenyx is described as a white female who is 5’ 7” tall and weighs about 270 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants and flip flops.
She did not have a cellphone or money with her and does not normally use public transportation.
Police say she does not take any life-sustaining medications but is on the autism spectrum at a high-functioning level.
Anyone who sees Phoenyx or knows her location is asked to call 503-823-3333 or 911 in case of emergency.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
