GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department said it’s asking for the public’s help finding a missing man from Ridgefield, Wash.
GPD said 40-year-old Benjamin Allen hasn’t been seen since Sunday at 6 p.m. Allen was dropped off at the Safeway on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 182nd Avenue by family members to go for a walk on the Springwater Trail. He is developmentally disabled but often goes for walks on the trail by himself.
Allen is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved white button-up shirt, black jeans and white tennis shoes.
Police said Allen may have used the TriMet bus system on Sunday. A passenger found Allen’s cell phone at a bus stop near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. He called a family member of Allen to get the phone back to them.
Police ask anyone who may have seen Allen to call them at (503) 618-2719 or 1-(888)-989-3505.
