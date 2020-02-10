GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police in Gresham are asking for help finding a missing teenager.
According to police, Zach Lawson-Delaney, 15, ran away from home on Saturday. Officers and family members are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-7443.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.