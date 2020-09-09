Gresham police ask for help identifying driver in crash involving stolen cars

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for additional witnesses after two drivers crashed while driving stolen cars in Gresham on Wednesday morning, according to investigators.
Police are hoping witnesses might be able to help investigators identify one of the involved drivers, who walked away after crashing the vehicle he was in, according to law enforcement.
Officers around 10:45 a.m. responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast after people in the area called to report that two cars had been racing at a high rate of speed. The cars were headed east on Southeast Start Street and had crashed into an uninvolved third car, witnesses said.
Officers found two crashed cars at the scene with an occupant in each at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 176th Avenue. The second car that had been racing left the scene, according to police, with witnesses following the red Toyota Corolla to the area of Southeast Yamhill Street at Southeast 179th Avenue. Witnesses reported to law enforcement that the driver, a man, had walked southbound away from the area.
Investigators later learned that both vehicles involved in the racing activity had previously been reported as stolen.
Both drivers of the two cars found at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 176th Avenue were taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Detectives want to speak with any additional witnesses that might have seen the driver of the third car walking away from it at Southeast 176th Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street and might be able to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.
